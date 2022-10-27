Toombs Co. election supervisor says early voting is operating smoothly

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s now the second week of early voting and more than 2,000 voters in Toombs County have already showed up to the polls.

The election supervisor at the early voting site for Toombs County says everything has been running smooth and they expect it to continue until the last day of early voting on Nov. 4.

The Toombs County Board of Election and Registration says there are approximately 17,000 registered voters in the county. As of Tuesday, the county has issued more than 530 absentee ballots and ac cording to the latest report released, nearly 300 of them have been returned.

Also, as of Tuesday, more than 2,400 people showed up at the polling location to vote early in-person.

Aside from the federal and state races, Toombs County voters have a few local races they will be casting a vote for including two commission seats. One is for District 1 and the other is for District 4. Some voters say they always vote early because it’s convenient and that it’s important they take the time to get it done.

“Not a big line, just in and out no problem! It’s your civic duty to vote. If we don’t exercise our rights, it’s like muscles if you don’t exercise them, you lose them,” voter Michael Monger said.

Early voting is held at the election office on W. Lincoln Avenue Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This Saturday is the second and last day of weekend voting for the county. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

