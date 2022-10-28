Bryan County leaders finalize tax split agreement

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County leaders say they’ve finalized an agreement on how to split $150 million in sales taxes over the next 10 years.

The $150 million will come from LOST funds which is a 1% sales tax on goods and services.

That money will be split between Bryan County, the City of Richmond Hill, and Pembroke.

According to Bryan County officials, the county will get the bulk of that money which is just over 55%.

Richmond Hill will get the second largest share at 36.5% and Pembroke will receive 8%.

County commissioners say the split is determined by population and the number of services each municipality provides.

“LOST funds can be used for anything in the general fund expenses, unlike TSPLOST, which can only be used for transportation projects. We can just use that in our general fund, it helps keeps our taxes low and our milage rate low here too for all of our entities,” said Bryan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Carter Infinger.

The LOST split is renegotiated every 10 years.

