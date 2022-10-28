Bulloch County Fire Department names new fire chief

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County has a new fire chief, someone from within the department. The county announced their choice just this morning.

Bulloch County’s newly-named fire chief says he’s honored with the selection but also knows it comes at a critical time for the department and the community.

Ben Tapley changed his email signature to drop the “interim” part of his title. He’s been filling in for the job for the past six months, but now it feels more permanent.

“Now I have a purpose and I know where we’re going. And I have the support of everyone around me,” said Chief Ben Tapley.

As a 30 year career first-responder, he’ll oversee a crucial transition as the county continues to add career firefighters to a department that’s traditionally been volunteer. He’s also bringing new equipment and staffed fire stations too.

“We have a five to ten year plan that we’re currently working on. Ben is familiar with that plan and is implementing aspects of it,” said Public Safety Director Ted Wynn.

And the county continues to grow, with likely more homes and businesses on the way. Tapley says his job now goes beyond reacting and responding, but planning and preparing too.

“We need to get ahead of this growth and prepare and make sure we can deliver all the services.”

He says he’s grateful for the chance to lead the department toward the future.

