Cars on the Burn happening Saturday at Bethesda

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday morning, you may need to put Bethesda Academy in your GPS, but your car may already know the way.

Hundreds of hot rods, sports cars, and other classics will find their way to the campus along the Moon River for the 6th annual “Cars on the Burn.”

This is the Oglethorpe Driving Club’s 6th year raising money for the Bethesda Academy scholarship fund.

In the previous five years they have raised $60,000. Last year was $18,000.

One of their members and his brother were the last set of infants adopted from there back when it was an orphanage.

Cars of all types will be there, including Exotics, Sportscars, Hot Rods, Classics, Antiques, 4 x 4, Rally, Race, Motorcycles, etc.

On average there have been about 225 cars per event. Spectators are free and encouraged.

Participants are asked to donate $20 per vehicle.

