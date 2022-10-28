Dog House fundraiser at Coach’s Corner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October ended early for the Braves this year, but the familiar fall sports party in Thunderbolt continues with a different team leading the way for local fans to help a local non-profit while cheering above Victory Drive.

This year, the Braves broke John Henderson’s heart. But they didn’t remove it.

“It was a great season for the Braves. I wish they would have made it all the way. Thank God we’ve got the Dogs to keep us going,” said John Henderson.

Henderson has built a giant tee pee outside his Coach’s Corner sports bar and slept in it during every Braves’ playoff run since 1991.

In recent years, he has used it as a fundraiser for a local charity. And when this year’s team lost in the first round of the postseason, Henderson didn’t want the charity to lose out.

So, he introduced the Dog House, a place for Georgia fans to support their team, and their community.

“A lot of people are in the Dog House at some time in their life. This is something to make people aware to pull for the Dogs as we were for the Braves. And we’re raising money for Help Save One of Our Own. We’re off to an unbelievable start and we don’t want to end it until we reach our goal, which is $100,000.”

Bulldog fans can support the organization that supports members of the local service industry in need by eating, sleeping or just hanging out in the fan cave 30 feet above Victory Drive and making a donation.

“It’s all fun, and it’s luxury up here. We’ve got ice machines, refrigerators, anything you need. We’re up for anything pretty much. If you want to just come up and have some fun for a few minutes or a few hours you can donate some money to the cause. If you want to come up with your group and have the whole tee pee, we’ll let you do that for the right price. We’re doing everything we can, you can dump your change bucket, we call it Bring Your Change to Make a Change. You can dump your ash tray, whatever you’ve got that you have change in, bring it up, we’ll encourage you to do that. If you want to bring $100, if you want to bring $20. We’re going to be up here until, hopefully, sometime in January.”

And while Henderson has shifted teams and championship chases, his real focus remains on the non-profit that he has seen help his own employees at Coach’s Corner.

“I want people to know what Help Save One of Our Own is all about. And it’s about helping people in need and it’s local, 100% local. We don’t have a budget, so we don’t have to spend money, we just give it away.”

