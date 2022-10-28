Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

INTERVIEW: Miss Georgia

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Miss Georgia is the most visible representative of the mission and vision of the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Organization.

The Miss Springfield Scholarship Competition is an official Miss America Local Competition and it’s happening this weekend in Springfield.

Kelsey Hollis, who has earned the title of Miss Georgia 2022 and will compete for the job of Miss America in December, joined Afternoon Break. She will be emceeing the event this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domonique Robinson
Company suspended after employee arrested for selling drugs in Port Wentworth vehicle
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson was fired this week. We learned he was arrested...
Former Savannah officer involved in deadly shooting also arrested for DUI
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Former soldier admits to killing fellow soldier in Fort Stewart barracks room
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son

Latest News

Dog House fundraiser at Coach’s Corner
Dog House fundraiser at Coach’s Corner
INTERVIEW: The actor who plays Michael Myers in “Halloween Ends”
INTERVIEW: The actor who plays Michael Myers in “Halloween Ends”
Dog House fundraiser at Coach’s Corner
Dog House fundraiser at Coach’s Corner
INTERVIEW: The actor who plays Michael Myers in “Halloween Ends”
INTERVIEW: The actor who plays Michael Myers in “Halloween Ends”