Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-27-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a sunny day for many west of Savannah and the immediate coast, an area of Low pressure has already developed off the cold front that moved through last night and is lingering off the Atlantic coastline. So that Low pumped in some clouds and will try to pump in some showers.

High pressure “wedged” down I-95 and clouds will keep us on the cool side yet dry despite what’s lingering off the coast. Wake up temperatures on Friday will be in the middle to upper 50s with afternoon highs about 71° except our southern communities like Jesup, Alma, and Baxley where there will be a little more sunshine and approaching 78°.

Saturday: The day will begin with minimal rain chances across inland areas as dry high pressure prevails. Along the coast a few early morning showers will be possible. Then throughout the day, as a coastal trough lingers in the vicinity and/or drifts onshore, showers could form across inland areas. They should be short lived. Afternoon highs in the low 70s and upper 60s for the islands and we start our day with middle 50s again.

Rain chances will be a little more widespread on Sunday 30-40% in the afternoon with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s.

HALLOWEEN: One last day of cloudy skies is expected on Monday with a slight chance of rain chances as a warm front lifts north, which means we’ll be about 81° for the afternoon high, then a cold front pushes through and off shore in the evening/overnight.

TIDES: Friday morning high tide could fill our marshes to the brim Friday; you’ll see that along Hwy 80 near Fort Pulaski, Diamond Causeway, etc. You may see a Coastal Flood Advisory for this through the weekend thanks to the Lunar Perigee

