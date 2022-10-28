Legendary UGA football coach Vince Dooley has died

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics, Vince Dooley has passed away.

The university confirmed that Dooley died peacefully at his home Friday afternoon at the age of 90.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure (1979-2004).

