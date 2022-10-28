Mild, cloudy weekend ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning starts out with temperatures near 60 degrees until partly cloudy skies.

Roads will be dry during the morning commute with a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Upper 60s will be around at lunchtime with mostly cloudy skies still around. Inland areas will be dry, but a few coastal showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 60s.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 9AM - 1PM. We could reach minor flood stage at 9.5' around 10:45 at Fort Pulaski. pic.twitter.com/NY7sdAQ9M2 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 28, 2022

Higher pressure looks to win out this weekend, which means rain chances are lower! Afternoon highs will be around 70 degrees Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A slightly better chance of rain arrives on Sunday, but it is still a low-end chance at best. Highs will be in the mid 70s, with another cloudy day ahead of us.

Halloween looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mostly cloudy conditions continue from the weekend into Monday, with just a slight chance of rain. The forecast looks good for trick-or-treating in the evening as temperatures fall from the lower 70s into the 60s during the evening.

As we head into November, our mostly dry stretch of weather continues with slightly above average temperatures holing on into the next week.

Tropical Update:

We’re watching for an area of low pressure lifting well north of Puerto Rico with a low chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next five days. This area of low pressure will drift north over the southwestern Atlantic, closer to Bermuda this weekend.

An additional area of low pressure could form in the Caribbean Sea this weekend with a medium chance of development over the next five days. This system is expected to drift west toward Central America.

No impacts are expected for our area from either system

