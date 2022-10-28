Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Party begins on St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia-Florida game

By Max Diekneite
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a tried and true tradition for some of the most dedicated fans in college sports.

The top Rrnked University of Georgia Bulldawgs are in Jacksonville, Fla. preparing to take on the University of Florida Gators with a 3:30 p.m. kick off Saturday on CBS. All in the hopes of hanging on to the rivalries’ trophy - the Okefenokee Oar.

But the festivities start long before the teams will meet on the field. WTOC went to St. Simons Island to see the party before the party.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domonique Robinson
Company suspended after employee arrested for selling drugs in Port Wentworth vehicle
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson was fired this week. We learned he was arrested...
Former Savannah officer involved in deadly shooting also arrested for DUI
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Former soldier admits to killing fellow soldier in Fort Stewart barracks room
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son

Latest News

Party begins on St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia-Florida game
Party begins on St. Simons Island ahead of Georgia-Florida game
Legendary UGA football coach Vince Dooley has died
Wayne County vs Southeast Bulloch
Wayne County vs Southeast Bulloch
Battery Creek vs Philip Simmons
Battery Creek vs Philip Simmons