SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When you are thinking about adopting a dog, you might miss some of the sweetest ones in a shelter because they don’t draw attention to themselves.

So, that’s what we try to do on Rescue Me Friday.

Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for the Human Society for Greater Savannah and she brought Rose in for a visit.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.