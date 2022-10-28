Sky Cams
Savannah City Council to vote on removing the name of Calhoun Square in two weeks

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council decided not to vote on removing the name of Calhoun Square.

Mayor Van Johnson says the vote will now take place in two weeks.

John C. Calhoun was from South Carolina and the seventh vice president of the United States who supported slavery.

The Mayor says there are a set of rules and procedures that go into changing a square’s name.

He also says if it is changed, it would also include formerly known as Calhoun square.

“I think it’s important for people to recognize and know the type of man John C. Calhoun was and we should never forget who he was. And that hopefully we learn from that history,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

The Mayor also says he would propose and insist on a plaque and documentation for the square.

He says that way people who are visiting the square know the history behind the name.

