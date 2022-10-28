Sky Cams
‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday.

Hold on to your popcorn!

“A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a Savannah-born actor to put this on the screen.

William Mark McCullough, who has more than 100 credits on his resume, has his name and fingerprints all over this film.

Actor, Writer, Director and Producer for a film based here, written here and shot here.

