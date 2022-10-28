South Korean officials concerned foreign electric vehicle makers could be hurt by federal tax credits

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - During this week’s groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle plant, the Korean Ambassador to the U.S. criticized new federal tax credits passed under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Ambassador Tae-young Cho says South Korean leaders say the new tax credits could hurt foreign EV makers.

“Korea certainly supports its goals. However, Korean companies are now at risk of being disadvantaged by the electric vehicle tax credit provision of this act,” said Ambassador Tae-young Cho.

Under the new tax credits, electric vehicles only with final assembly in North America would qualify.

Since Hyundai’s EVs are built overseas, none of the Korean automaker’s electric cars would be eligible until production starts at the Bryan County megasite.

That’s not expected to happen until 2025.

“I believe it is not good for the U.S.-Korea partnership, for the state of Georgia, and not even for the common cause of climate change by limiting consumer choices,” said Ambassador Tae-young Cho.

Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff voted to pass the bill.

He says the tax credits are meant to increase U.S. electric vehicle production.

“I’m going to continue working to make sure that, when implemented, and as implemented over time that Georgia benefits to the maximum extent from legislation whose purpose is to boost manufacturing of EVs just as Hyundai is about to do here,” said Senator Ossoff.

At the groundbreaking, U.S. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves did not comment directly on the ambassador’s criticism but says the new Hyundai plant represents the Biden administration’s growing efforts to curb climate change.

“It’s also a reflection of our strong trading relationship with the Republic of Korea, which has become one of our top trading partners and is the source of $71 billion in foreign direct investments into the US,” said U.S. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves

Leaders from both countries say they’re now working to find a solution.

