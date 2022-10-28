Staying safe while having fun this Halloween weekend 🎃

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are countless events happening over the weekend for Halloween, but in Savannah you don’t have to go too far to get in the spooky spirit.

This really is Savannah’s time to shine – we see those ghost tours going around the city on most weekends, but there might be a few more out this weekend.

One of those groups that will be out is Savannah History and Haunts. They offer a 90 minute historic ghost tour by candlelight.

Co-Owner Dan Riedel says tours are a great way to learn some history and get into the Halloween spirit at the same time.

While they don’t have anyone popping out to scare you, he says after the tour is over, you might be looking over your shoulder a little more and start noticing all the creaks in your home.

“It’s fun, it’s eerie, my back it always away from the haunt because the people I am talking to are looking at it so you get that feeling running up your spine like something is right behind you, it gets you thinking, Savannah is Halloween all year round and so this time of year of course there is a lot of people coming to town, especially on a weekend and it is busy this weekend,” Riedel said.

Even if you don’t take a tour, he says get on your walking shoes this weekend and explore your own to learn some about the people that used to live here and maybe some that still haunt the city today.

With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, some communities are hosting trick-or-treating events over the weekend and some are waiting until Monday.

No matter when you go out, Savannah Police have some reminders for you.

First of all, be prepared for lots of people. The last two years Halloween has been a little different with the pandemic, but police say there could be an influx of people participating this year.

Savannah Police say make sure you plan out your route before you leave the house. Also, talk with your kids about a meeting spot incase you get separated.

They also recommend tying up any loose fitting parts of the costume to reduce tripping hazards.

Also, buy some reflective tape or glow sticks to put on the costumes or their bags to make them more visible.

And lastly, once you get home, make sure to sort through the candy before letting the kids eat any of it.

“Candy that is homemade, stuff that is unwrapped, if you can discard of it, unless you know the person that is giving you candy, I would not recommend that you take candy that is homemade or unwrapped or anything of that sort because we have issues out there where the candy may get laced or tainted so we want to make sure you are safe and throw it away,” said Barry Lewis with the Savannah Police Department.

There is also concern with drugs that might look like colorful candy, including fentanyl which can be dangerous.

It’s best to just hand out and let the kids eat commercially wrapped candy.

If you aren’t taking the kids out, remember to pay attention if you are driving and be slow.

Extra police will be out during Savanah’s trick or treat from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

