Tybee YMCA hosting Trunk or Treat event Friday night

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island YMCA is inviting everyone to come celebrate Halloween with them at their annual Trunk or Treat on Friday night.

Memorial Park will be filled with hundreds of people in costume filling their bags up with candy.

The YMCA says they have more than 20 businesses, organizations and community members who will have their trunks decked out in various themes.

The free event is one that people from near and far come to every year for a safe and fun way to trick or treat. The YMCA says it’s an event for the entire family and this year they’re expecting up to 200 people to come.

There will be a DJ, a minibus turned into a haunted house and more! YMCA employees say it’s always fun to see everyone’s costumes and creativity while celebrating the spooky season.

“It definitely just gives the kids on the island and the teenagers, especially, a safe place to be on a Friday night,” Tybee Island YMCA Program Director Juliana Burdette said.

“Last year we had a lot of great trunks, so I’m excited to see what this year may bring,” Tybee Island YMCA Associate Branch Director Makenzie Mullins said.

Trunk or Treat kicks off at 6 p.m. and will go until 8 p.m.

