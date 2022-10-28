Sky Cams
WATCH: WTOC goes to the 2022 Sunbelt Ag Expo

By Gracie Thompson, Dal Cannady and Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTOC) - A trip to Georgia for a new era of agriculture.

“It’s just an honor to for us to provide this environment for our exhibitors to come in and do business with the farmers.”

And while this show is all about what’s new, talk to anyone who makes the trip out to Sunbelt Ag Expo and they’ll tell you it’s the handshakes.

“Because basically you can take a kid right off the Nintendo and put them straight to work.”

The partners that come to compete...

“It’s so amazing to watch.”

And the fixings.

“It’s the grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.”

That make it feel like a family reunion.

Whether this is your first look at the expo, or you’ve made the trip all 44 years, we’re bringing you that family feel as WTOC Goes to the Sunbelt Ag Expo.

