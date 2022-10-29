Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘It gives people a sense of belonging:’ Pride Festival returns to Savannah

Savannah Pride Festival
Savannah Pride Festival(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Savannah was decked out in rainbow colors this evening as Savannah Pride made its return to Ellis Square.

This was the first night the festival returned to Savannah since the pandemic.

Organizers and people who attended the event all say that this event’s return has been long awaited as it serves an important purpose of visibility for the LGBTQ community.

“Pride is a protest. It’s a movement to demand that we are fully included in this country.”

Friday night marked the start of a two-day celebration of the LGBTQ community in Savannah.

“This is the first time I’ve celebrated pride in Savannah. I’ve celebrated it with my brother in Atlanta,” said Lisa Taylor from Douglas.

A long awaited return... people involved say is a display of acceptance.

“It showcases the inclusivity that Savannah has. I haven’t been here very long, but the inclusiveness that I feel here is just really great. It’s a welcoming and loving environment,” said Jacob Yokub from Savannah.

Organizers say celebrating pride during Halloween weekend has an added significance.

“For over a century back to the Harlem Renaissance and Castro in San Francisco in the 1960s, Halloween became the holiday that was the biggest celebration on the Gay calendar. And in America’s most haunted city, we celebrate pride,” said Dusty Church with First City Pride Center

The action-packed weekend includes numerous performances, live music, and vendors. Friday night’s main event was the pride parade - all recognizing the importance of gathering once again.

“It gives people a sense of belonging. It helps people come out of their shell, be more expressive, and just show them that they are loved and supported.”

If you missed tonight’s festivities, you’re in luck! The celebration continues tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. with a pet costume contest and the festival itself resumes at noon and runs until midnight.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domonique Robinson
Company suspended after employee arrested for selling drugs in Port Wentworth vehicle
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson was fired this week. We learned he was arrested...
Former Savannah officer involved in deadly shooting also arrested for DUI
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Former soldier admits to killing fellow soldier in Fort Stewart barracks room
Hyundai plant
Hyundai plant will bring other businesses to surrounding area

Latest News

Port Wentworth farmers ready to sell due to industrial development
THE News at 7
Former Savannah officer had several use of force complaints before deadly June shooting
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson was fired this week. We learned he was arrested...
Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting
THE News at 6
Bulloch County Fire Department names new fire chief