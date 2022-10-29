‘It gives people a sense of belonging:’ Pride Festival returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Savannah was decked out in rainbow colors this evening as Savannah Pride made its return to Ellis Square.

This was the first night the festival returned to Savannah since the pandemic.

Organizers and people who attended the event all say that this event’s return has been long awaited as it serves an important purpose of visibility for the LGBTQ community.

“Pride is a protest. It’s a movement to demand that we are fully included in this country.”

Friday night marked the start of a two-day celebration of the LGBTQ community in Savannah.

“This is the first time I’ve celebrated pride in Savannah. I’ve celebrated it with my brother in Atlanta,” said Lisa Taylor from Douglas.

A long awaited return... people involved say is a display of acceptance.

“It showcases the inclusivity that Savannah has. I haven’t been here very long, but the inclusiveness that I feel here is just really great. It’s a welcoming and loving environment,” said Jacob Yokub from Savannah.

Organizers say celebrating pride during Halloween weekend has an added significance.

“For over a century back to the Harlem Renaissance and Castro in San Francisco in the 1960s, Halloween became the holiday that was the biggest celebration on the Gay calendar. And in America’s most haunted city, we celebrate pride,” said Dusty Church with First City Pride Center

The action-packed weekend includes numerous performances, live music, and vendors. Friday night’s main event was the pride parade - all recognizing the importance of gathering once again.

“It gives people a sense of belonging. It helps people come out of their shell, be more expressive, and just show them that they are loved and supported.”

If you missed tonight’s festivities, you’re in luck! The celebration continues tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. with a pet costume contest and the festival itself resumes at noon and runs until midnight.

