Savannah Tree Foundation annual Trick or Trees event held Saturday

Trick or Trees
Trick or Trees(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tricentennial Park was filled with people all on the hunt for the perfect tree or trees to take home to plant.

Folks with the Savannah Tree Foundation say they hold tree giveaways at least once a year.

This time it fell on Halloween weekend, so costumes were encouraged, and candy was given out to the kids.

There were 14 species of trees to choose from and each family got to take five. Program Director, Jake Henry says it’s a good mix of shade, ornamental and fruit trees.

He says all but two of them are native to Coastal Georgia, but that they’re non-invasive. Henry says it’s great to see that there’s so much interest from the community.

“This is the biggest one we’ve ever done. We have over 500 trees available today and we had a line 15 minutes before it was open, so it’s really been a wonderful turnout! It’s exciting to see so much interest in all the trees especially as a person who’s passionate about trees,” Program Director Jake Henry said.

Henry says they give out about 1,000 trees every year. He says their next event will be in the spring.

