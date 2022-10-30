SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids across the area had the chance to get a head start on Trick or Treating today, with the help of a local business.

Chatham Parkway Subaru held their annual Trunk or Treat event, where local businesses were able to set up shop and pass out candy to kids.

There were also bounce houses and free pizza for all the kids and parents who showed out. Children were also encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

Malcom Williams with Chatham Parkway Subaru says this year’s event had a great turnout, especially compared to the last two years with COVID.

He says it’s all about giving back to the community by giving kids a safe and fun place to get in the Halloween spirit.

“With great power comes great responsibility. And once again, Chatham County, the surrounding counties, they do a lot of business with us here. I think one thing we should do is return that to the community, also.”

“We’ve been trying to do Trunk or Treats since yesterday, and now we’re bringing them back out so they can get their fun out of the way before Monday.”

“Get them loaded up on candy.”

The Trunk or Treat was completely free of charge.

Chatham Parkway Subaru will be having a turkey giveaway at Enmarket Arena on November 19th as their next community engagement project.

