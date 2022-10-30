Sky Cams
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the lower-60s to upper-50s. I’ll continue tracking a few scattered shower chances in our coastal areas, with isolated shower chances for our inland areas.

These combined with our cloud cover should keep high temperatures cooler in our northern and coastal areas. Here in Savannah, I’m looking for highs in the lower-70s. On Halloween, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-60s with highs right around 80 degrees.

In the morning, I’ll look for a few coastal shower chances. Meanwhile, our next system will be moving in from Alabama. This system will bring in more scattered rain chances going into the trick-or-treating hours of the night. Even though we could see a few weak thunderstorms, as a whole this system should weaken as it approaches the area. So, seeing anything severe will be unlikely.

However, it still would be the worst idea to keep an umbrella in the car. Meanwhile, we’ll look for temps to be in the lower-70s to upper-60s through 9 PM. For the rest of the week, we’ll continue to track a few rain chances each day, but they should begin to significantly decrease heading into next weekend. During this time, we should stay above average with highs in the lower-80s to upper-70s.

