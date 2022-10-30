GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians in Chatham County.

According to GSP, two pedestrians were attempting to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and the vehicle was later located, however, the driver was not.

Officials say the pedestrians were not in a designated crosswalk.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene and the second pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.