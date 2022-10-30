GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians in Chatham County.
According to GSP, two pedestrians were attempting to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and the vehicle was later located, however, the driver was not.
Officials say the pedestrians were not in a designated crosswalk.
One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene and the second pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team are investigating.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.