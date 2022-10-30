Sky Cams
Remembering and honoring lost loved ones on The Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead
Day of the Dead(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a lot of Americans, the end of October is all about Halloween. That’s not the only holiday that comes around this time of year, however.

The Day of the Dead is all about remembering and honoring lost loved ones, and how folks do that this holiday is by creating an altar full of items that their family would’ve enjoyed in life.

“Whenever you remember them, you remember them with love and all those things that you learn from them. That’s how we keep them alive, not that the person is alive, because we know the person is gone, but we know that we remember and cherish the memories,” Created Altar Maria Ramos said.

This year, people around the Savannah area shared those memories with each other at a Day of the Dead, or El Dia de los Muertos, celebration in Pooler.

Elizabeth Galarza with Pasa la Voz Savannah organized the celebration to keep the tradition alive, while also sharing this part of her culture with others.

“We want to teach our children, and also other people, other ethnicities, other races, that hey, this is what we believe, this is what we do every year. This is how we celebrate the life of our loved ones,” Ceo & Publisher Elizabeth Galarza said.

In addition to the altars, there were also food trucks for people to try and a Mariachi band playing- people of all different backgrounds gathering to enjoy.. which is exactly what Galarza wanted.

“You can see different skin color everywhere. It makes me very happy that they’re coming to get to know us, because it means that they take us and accept us as part of their community. So it makes me really, really happy,” Galarza said.

Galarza says this is the first time she’s put on a Day of the Dead Celebration of this scale and that she hopes to bring it back next year.

