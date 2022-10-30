Residents celebrating Halloween early in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Halloween approaches, some people are celebrating early giving their kids a chance to dig into candy and wear their costumes, for more than just one night.

With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, one Port Wentworth city councilwoman took it upon herself to give kids some Halloween fun over the weekend, and do some community building in the process.

“I’ve been a 13 year resident out here, trying to bring in infectious change, trying to make sure we have opportunities for our youngest citizens to get to be kids out here,” Port Wentworth District 1 Councilwoman Gabrielle Nelson said.

That’s why putting on an inaugural Trunk or Treat just made sense.

Local vendors, as well as the Port Wentworth Fire & Police Departments, came to the parking lot of City Hall and passed out candy to kids in costumes.

Some parents say this format is a safer alternative to traditional Trick or Treating.

“It’s out in the open. You don’t have to go up and knock. To have young kids that I have, it’s nicer to be out in the open with other kids the same age,” Keyana Hunt said.

Hunt also says it’s fun for her kids to get a better look at other kids’ costumes or adults’ costumes.

Port Wentworth City Manager Steve Davis and his wife threw on some costumes for the occasion, because it’s important, they say, to show kids that adults like to have fun, too.

“We’ve got all kinds of staff from police, and fire, administration, public works, all that are all here, doing the Trunk or Treats, dressing up, and I think it’s great! It’s community involvement to the next level,” Port Wentworth City Manager Steve Davis said.

“We are trying to bring our families in, make sure that our community knows we’re appreciative of everyone. Children included,” Nelson said.

Nelson says attendance says attendance for this year’s inaugural Trunk or Treat was what she was hoping for, and she intends to put it on next year.

