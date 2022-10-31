Sky Cams
Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

We may not see a White Christmas this year, but we will have some spooky Halloween weather!
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We may not see a White Christmas this year, but we will have some spooky Halloween weather! Tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower-60s with highs right around 80 degrees.

In the morning, Be prepared to give yourself extra time to commute tomorrow as we track dense fog chances through mid to late morning. Plus, I’ll look for a few coastal shower chances in the low country. Meanwhile, our next system will be moving in from Alabama.

This system will bring in more sporadic widely isolated rain chances going into the trick-or-treating hours of the night. Even though we could see a few weak thunderstorms, as a whole this system should weaken as it approaches the area. So, seeing anything severe will be unlikely. However, it still would be the worst idea to keep an umbrella in the car.

If you do get caught in the rain, it shouldn’t last more than 30 minutes on average. During that time, we’ll look for temps to be in the lower-70s to upper-60s through 9 PM. For the rest of the week, we’ll continue to track fewer rain chances each day. While high temps, we should stay above average with highs in the lower-80s to upper-70s.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-28-2022