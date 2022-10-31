Sky Cams
Elections officials see huge turnout for early voting in Evans County

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Just over a week to go until election day and Georgians continue to vote early in record numbers.

The Secretary of State’s office reporting more than 1 million Georgians have cast their ballot with 115,000 this weekend alone.

Evans County election officials say turnout here looks more like that of a presidential election instead of a midterm.

The county’s elections superintendent says nearly a quarter of the 6,600 registered voters in the county have already cast their ballot.

Elections officials here say they have extra people working to handle the large turnout.

But they say they anticipated a large crowd given closely watched races on the ballot.

“People are in touch, that is for sure, and I think they’re concerned. Of course, the governor’s race and the senate race are at the top of people’s mind, of course top of the ballot. I think control of the senate is definitely fuel for folks to come out and vote and, of course, they’re concerned with the governor’s race,” said Judge Darin McCoy, the Evans County Elections Superintendent.

The last day to early vote in Evans County is November 4. You can do so at the courthouse annex building in Claxton.

