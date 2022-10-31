Foggy start to Halloween!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Halloween!

The work week starts out on a mild note with temperatures about ten degrees above average, in the lower 70s at daybreak. The is also a good chance for patchy fog to form during the morning commute, so give yourself a little extra time to get where you are going this Halloween morning!

It's a foggy start to our Halloween morning! Highs top out near 80° this afternoon ahead of a nice evening for trick-or-treating. pic.twitter.com/JscaolztvN — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 31, 2022

Mostly cloudy skies will continue to hang out with us during the first portion of the day, with a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures warm to the mid 60s at daybreak with highs near 80 degrees. The rain chance remains low during trick-or-treating hours, with temperatures falling from the 70s to the 60s after sunset.

Monday Tybee Tides: 1.2′ 7:20AM I 8.6′ 1:51PM I 1.6′ 8:20PM

Tuesday morning will once again be warm with temperatures starting out in the lower 60s for many communities. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day out of the next week, with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. A weak front will move in, but no rain will fall with it.

Temperatures return to the upper 70s for afternoon highs Wednesday afternoon through the end of the work week. Other than a slim chance of rain along the coast on Wednesday, plan on a dry start to November.

Next week looks warm and dry with morning temperatures near 60 and afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

Tropical weather update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 in the Caribbean Sea has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. This system will track west across the Caribbean and not impact the mainland United States.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.