Fort Stewart leaders receive training on identifying, preventing mold

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Mold remediation training isn’t necessarily new to Fort Stewart, but this class of 35 are learning everything about it at a time when mold has run rampant here over the summer.

“Going in and seeing the mold situation within a lot of these rooms was a big eye opening for me along with everybody else on the mold team,” said Staff Sergeant Anthony Perez.

“We’ve gone through it, but to sustain where we’re at now and to get a better handle of the mold issues we have at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield is very important,” said Bill McGovern, the director of Department of Public Works and member of Mold Remediation Team.

This year, many Fort Stewart soldiers came back from deployment to moldy rooms. Officials say about 50% of the soldiers live in barracks.

WTOC took a tour of the rooms on October 21. At that point there were still more than 150 rooms with open work orders related to mold.

“As of this morning there were 71.”

Bill McGovern is the Director of Public Works at Fort Stewart. He says this mold remediation training, by the Environmental Institute, is overwhelmingly important.

“There’s a level of responsibility that’s going to be imposed on them when they leave this course. They need to be able to have that authority to sit there and make decisions out in the field and recognize how to do the research.”

They’re learning everything from what mold is to identifying it to preventing it.

“How to build containments, what proper PPE to be wearing during different types of level mold cleanups, what proper products to use.”

Staff Sergeant Anthony Perez says it’s his duty to make sure his soldiers are always safe when they’re away from home.

“This class for us leaders is going to be beneficial where we can go ahead and give them the information that we learned where they can assist themselves or if not we go ahead and take care of the situation alongside of them.”

Once they’re done taking the course...

“They’ll be going out and doing most of the investigating if soldiers report issues. They’ll go in there and remediate the level 1s and the small level 2s. The main mold team that we have for DPW will be focused more on the heavier level 2s and all the level 3s.”

“We’re here to go ahead and assist.”

This course is three days long. Once it wraps up they will take a 100-question test.

If they pass, they will be certified as mold inspectors and remediators.

