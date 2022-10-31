Georgians buy Powerball tickets ahead of $1 billion jackpot

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Lottery mania in the peach state as Georgians and those across the country look to cash in on what’s estimated to be the second highest jackpot in Powerball history.

At stake, an estimated one billion dollars after no one has correctly picked all six numbers since August.

“A billion dollars. I’m a big dog fan so I would rescue an awful lot of dogs, as many dogs a I can rescue. And I would travel with the rest,” said JC Lopez, Powerball player.

After a cash payment, the jackpot winner would win just under $500-million.

Many are overwhelmed by the thought of winning that amount.

“Oh, I would have my house built for me and my husband,” said Kathy Hick, Powerball player.

But it won’t be easy.

Powerball says your chances of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million.

Still, hopefuls aren’t deterred.

“If you don’t play, you can’t win. So, you might as well play even though it’s astronomical odds.”

Georgia has had some luck in recent drawings.

The state’s lottery says three won some cash after partially guessing correct numbers in the most recent Powerball drawing.

That luck spurring hope among those looking for a treat instead of a trick this Halloween.

“Somebody’s gotta win so it might as well be me.”

Tonight’s drawing is expected to take place around 11 p.m.

