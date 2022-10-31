Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgians buy Powerball tickets ahead of $1 billion jackpot

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Lottery mania in the peach state as Georgians and those across the country look to cash in on what’s estimated to be the second highest jackpot in Powerball history.

At stake, an estimated one billion dollars after no one has correctly picked all six numbers since August.

“A billion dollars. I’m a big dog fan so I would rescue an awful lot of dogs, as many dogs a I can rescue. And I would travel with the rest,” said JC Lopez, Powerball player.

After a cash payment, the jackpot winner would win just under $500-million.

Many are overwhelmed by the thought of winning that amount.

“Oh, I would have my house built for me and my husband,” said Kathy Hick, Powerball player.

But it won’t be easy.

Powerball says your chances of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million.

Still, hopefuls aren’t deterred.

“If you don’t play, you can’t win. So, you might as well play even though it’s astronomical odds.”

Georgia has had some luck in recent drawings.

The state’s lottery says three won some cash after partially guessing correct numbers in the most recent Powerball drawing.

That luck spurring hope among those looking for a treat instead of a trick this Halloween.

“Somebody’s gotta win so it might as well be me.”

Tonight’s drawing is expected to take place around 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians...
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.
Port Wentworth farmers ready to sell due to industrial development
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson was fired this week. We learned he was arrested...
Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting

Latest News

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two day operation
Jasper Co. sheriff shares safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating
Jasper Co. sheriff shares safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating
Temporary service changes begin today for Chatham Area Transit
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures