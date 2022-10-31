Haunted houses around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, many communities will be full of trick-or-treaters across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

If you’re looking for some spooky houses to add to your must see list this year, we’ve got you covered.

This morning Vincent Best was busy putting on the finishing touches.

“This is my creation. I just thought about it before Halloween got here,” said Vincent Best.

And if you love the Halloween season like him, well, it’s hard to contain yourself.

“I was going to do one house then I started getting more stuff and realized I was going to do three houses. I had to wait for them to get home to ask permission but once they gave me the thumbs up, I was happy.”

Of course, Vincent isn’t the only fan of all things spooky in town.

“We started in September, like the first week of September,” said Ashley Love.

Ashley Love changes the theme of her display every year.

This year it’s pirate.

“Found the mermaids and built the theme around it because I love mermaids.”

Although the theme changes year to year, Ashley say’s they ARGHH sure the result will be the same.

“We get so many people that come by in the evenings. It’s chaos.”

While Ashley sticks to a theme, others embrace all things spooky.

“If you like clowns we have clowns, if you like spooky, we have a graveyard, we’ve got monsters. You name it, we have it.”

Dawn Iannacone says their display typically brings in around 900 trick-or-treaters

“We’re glad to be a destination for Halloween. We were just talking about it yesterday; kids need to be kids and even adults like Halloween. So, it’s great to have a place for them to come enjoy the holiday,” said Dawn Iannacone.

And when it’s all said and done, the sweetest treat they’ll get this Halloween….

“The kids smiles.”

“You can just tell it’s their happiest most fun night of the year,” Heather Gallamore.

“Seeing the smiles, and the screams on the kids faces.”

