Hometown Hero: Cindy Knight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cindy Knight’s initial reaction to being diagnosed with breast cancer was not uncommon. But it was uncommonly temporary.

“For one day, my life flashed before my eyes and I thought oh my God no, I’m too young, I’ve got my grandchildren and my family.”

But the local realtor’s fight quickly took shape from her own oversized spirit.

“I’m a go-getter, it’s like I was shocked when I found out I had it and I thought, ok this isn’t going to keep me down.”

And from her first meeting with Dr. Mark Taylor at Candler’s Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion...

“From the moment I went to him, I just had this complete peace within myself. I didn’t cry, I was just like, what do I have to do?”

What Knight did was accept her doctor’s suggestion for the strongest treatment there was for her triple-negative diagnosis - 16 rounds of chemo, multiple surgeries and a year’s worth of immunotherapy that she continues today.

“I said, you know what, I want to do this once. I don’t ever want to do it again, give me the most aggressive, whatever it takes. I want it done.

“The peace I had within myself, I can’t explain it. I was fine, fine in the sense, I was fine mentally. With so much health-wise, I didn’t do a lot.”

“When I was out and about, it was hard to tell I had cancer if you didn’t know.”

It’s like, you have two choices, you either live or you die and I chose to live and here I am.

Nine months into remission, Knight is working as hard as ever, showing properties around the Coastal Empire and beyond. And still celebrating her health with her granddaughters.

“It was so sweet, I called them and said ‘I’m cancer free’ and they were like “yay, can we have a party?’ And I said ‘of course, we’re going to have a party.’”

“And the next time I called, my granddaughter was like, “are you still cancer free?’ And I said yes ma’am I am.

