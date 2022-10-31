Hundreds celebrating Halloween early at costume crawl in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -From monsters, to ghosts, to just about everything in between Forsyth Park was filled with revelers taking part in the first ever costume crawl.

And instead of tricks event organizers were hoping to give a special treat to a local school.

“It’s very fulfilling to me. I love raising money for my nonprofit, other nonprofits. I love Savannah, it’s my city. To see everyone come out in full Savannah craziness, it’s great,” Event Manager Shannon McClure said.

“Someone that gave it some thought, made it themselves, something kind of out of the norm.”

“There are 7 different categories little kids, big kids, pets, adults, groups, couples and spirit of Savannah.”

“There’s some nice costumes out here. Hopefully, they didn’t enter the group one because there are some nice costumes out here. But, we’re going to do our thing and hopefully win that thing. They’re giving out some good money,” Groovy Gang Jerald Blake said.

“Some young kids don’t quite understand what’s going on. Some have been misinformed. Some think I’m Iron Man, which I can’t accept,” Officer Murphy Clayton Nagey said.

“I’m just actually happy to be here. This is the first annual type of event. There’s an amazing turnout, as you can see out here . A lot of really good energy, a lot of people dressing up and having a real good time. I don’t see any problems at all, and I’ve been watching.”

