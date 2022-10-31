Sky Cams
Jasper Co. sheriff shares safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - As you go out to celebrate Halloween tonight, local law enforcement wants you to stay safe while having a good time.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s office will be hosting a trunk or treat tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as around 20 participants will hand out candy and celebrate Halloween for all who want to come.

{Sheriff Donald Hipp - Jasper County}

“We want to give the community and the citizens of Jasper county a safe environment where they can come out and enjoy themselves knowing that we’re going to have a bunch of law enforcement officers out here as well. You want to make sure that those houses that you’re visiting are safe or those neighborhoods that your visiting are safe neighborhoods. We’re going to have patrol officers driving around through all these neighborhoods this evening,” said Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp.

Sheriff Hipp wants folks walking around the streets of Jasper County tonight to have on some kind of reflective clothing and also reminds parents to check your kids candy before they eat it.

This trunk or treat celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Sheriff’s office,

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

