Kids participate in reverse trick-or-treating at Children’s Hospital of Savannah(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - To kids, Halloween means dressing up and going out into the neighborhood to Trick or Treat.

For children in the hospital, however, that may not be possible.

Luckily for kids in the hospital in Savannah, they won’t entirely miss out.

Reverse trick-or-treating has been a tradition at Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital Of Savannah for the last 15 years, but for the last two, it’s been scaled down because of COVID.

This year, however, it’s back to normal and adults from all over Savannah showed out to bring candy to kids that can’t Trick or Treat themselves on Halloween.

“I’m Cinderella today, as I walked in, a kid walked up and said, ‘Oh you’re Cinderella!’ and so, that part is really a lot of fun,” said Heather Newsome, the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer.

Cinderella, Maleficent, a banana and Spiderman.

Some of the adults, and dogs, dressed up as heroes- but they’re all real heroes.. giving kids in the hospital a reason to smile this Halloween.

“We’re bringing trick or treating to the kids that are in the hospital. So if you can imagine, being in the hospital for anybody is not easy. Definitely not easy for a child, especially on a day like Halloween where we all want to be out doing trick or treating.”

Hospital executives, Savannah Police, the Ghost Pirates, and even some medical students were among the over 30 groups that showed out to dress up and pass out candy.

For one group of med students dressed as ghosts, showing up for the kids was a no-brainer.

“It’s an even better Halloween in here than it is out there. It’s more fun getting to spread some spooky joy to the kids.”

As well as, Newsome says, their parents.

“They’re here in the hospital, they have enough on their mind, so now they’re able to just participate in Halloween and it really gives them a sense of excitement and joy to be able to be a part of it.”

The halls of the children’s wing were full for two hours while people were handing out candy to the kids, and there were smiles all around, from the kids themselves, to their parents, to those that showed up to help out.

