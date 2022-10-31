Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your body is exhausted from putting out the Halloween decorations or pumpkin carving, maybe you should consider a massage?

The end of October represents Massage Therapy Awareness Week, promoting the benefits of a good shoulder rub, or something more.

Lydia Redman from Poseidon Spa at Plant Riverside District joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about those benefits and some techniques you can do at home.

