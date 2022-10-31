New mental health facility for veterans, military families opens in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Georgia’s newest mental health facility serving veterans and military families is now open in Hinesville.

This is the 22nd clinic that the Cohen Veterans Network with Aspire Health Partners has, but it’s the only one in the state of Georgia.

Veterans, active-duty service members and military families make up a large part of Hinesville’s population, so that’s why it’s here.

Since they opened their doors, Belinda Sharp the Clinic Director says they’ve been busy. The clinic offers services like individual, family and couples counseling.

There’s case management as well to provide employment, housing, and educational services. Sharp says they even have same-day service if someone is in a crisis.

Sharp says when someone serves everyone around them does too.

“One unique thing is that the military member can define who family is for them. For some people their neighbor is their battle buddy or their best friend, so it’s not always a blood relation that is their family member or their support person and we’re going to offer care to them too,” said Sharp.

All of the services they offer are also available through telehealth. Sharp says there are no barriers to care, so for example if you don’t have insurance they will work with you.

Their doors are always open.

