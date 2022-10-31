Sky Cams
Ocean Discovery Center to help people learn about Grays Reef

By Becky Sattero
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a new project focusing on one of Georgia’s natural wonders, Grays Reef.

The reef is located 19 miles east of Sapelo Island off Georgia’s coast, and it’s full of marine life including more than 200 fish species and is part of the endangered.

But many people are unable to take the boat ride out to see it.

That’s where the new Ocean Discovery Center comes in.

It’s purpose is to educate people about the importance of Grays Reef.

