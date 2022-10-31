Over 12,000 people cast ballots in first week of early voting in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - We’re now past the halfway point for early voting in South Carolina as Election Day is just over a week away.

Across the four polling locations in Beaufort County, 12,228 people cast their ballot during the first week of early voting with 4,748 coming from the Bluffton office.

”We have seen about 8% of our voters turnout over the course of six days,” said Marie Smalls, the director of the Board of Elections and Voter Registration for Beaufort County.

She says it’s hard to draw a comparison to election numbers of the past because the old in person absentee voting period was twice as long and required a reason to cast a ballot early.

“I think the voters are appreciating the fact that it’s no different from Election Day and early voting day.”

Some folks in Beaufort, said they wished the turnout was better while others expected it to be lower.

”I think they had the early voting last week so this is the second week and I was surprised how many people were out here,” said Bryson Herron.

”I think it’s everybody’s right to vote, that’s the only way you can have an opinion about what’s going on if you take the time and opportunity to vote,” said Dennis Beach.

Most say the experience was painless, with wait times topping out around 20 minutes. A commitment the voters say is worth it for everyone.

”Even though it’s one vote, you keep adding up the votes and they count. It’s very important,” said Charles Frost.

Early voting will continue for one more week before Election Day comes on November 8th.

That means polling locations will be open every day Monday through Saturday starting at 8:30 in the morning and closing at 6 o’clock at night.

