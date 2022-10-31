Sky Cams
Proud to be a Farmer: Colby Cromley

By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Colby Cromley calls the cab of his tractor his “office” this time of year.

He’s a sixth-generation farmer helping harvest almost 3,000 acres of cotton. They started planning this harvest before they planted back in the Spring.

“You have to basically plan it out at the first of the year, decide what varieties of cotton you want,” said Cromley.

He’s thankful for good weather through this season, including a hurricane last month that changed course and stayed away. He says that could have spelled disaster.

“With a good wind, you can lose 100 to 200 pounds of cotton per acre on cotton. And that adds up quick.”

He says equipment, like GPS-guided tractors, help him focus his attention on harvest and being more efficient. They need all the efficiency they can get when so much is on the line each season.

But the rewards go beyond the bottom line.

“It’s running this farm with a family. Coming out here, planting a seed, watching it grow, and seeing what God can do.”

It’s also the prospect of carrying it on...

“Just yesterday, I had my son with him - who’s six years old - riding on the cotton picker with me. And it makes me proud that he says he wants to be a farmer too one day.”

That legacy is just one thing that makes Colby Cromley proud to be a farmer.

