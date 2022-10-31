Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend.

The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.

During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest.

They also recovered seven guns and a stolen vehicle and seized drugs.

Police say the operation focused on areas and factors that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues.

Interim Police Chief Lenny Gunther writing in a statement quote,

“We have said that we would crack down on illegal activity, illegally possessed firearms and drugs in our community, and that is what we are doing. This latest Total Focus operation has been our largest yet with close to 50 arrests. Our operations and daily policing strategies will continue to put a laser focus on the factors leading to crime to curb future activity and make lasting effects on the safety and security of our citizens and visitors to our city.”

