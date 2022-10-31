Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend.

The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.

During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest.

They also recovered seven guns and a stolen vehicle and seized drugs.

Police say the operation focused on areas and factors that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues.

Interim Police Chief Lenny Gunther writing in a statement quote,

“We have said that we would crack down on illegal activity, illegally possessed firearms and drugs in our community, and that is what we are doing. This latest Total Focus operation has been our largest yet with close to 50 arrests. Our operations and daily policing strategies will continue to put a laser focus on the factors leading to crime to curb future activity and make lasting effects on the safety and security of our citizens and visitors to our city.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians...
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.
Port Wentworth farmers ready to sell due to industrial development
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson was fired this week. We learned he was arrested...
Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting

Latest News

Over 12,000 people cast ballots in first week of early voting in Beaufort Co.
Over 12,000 people cast ballots in first week of early voting in Beaufort Co.
Fort Stewart leaders receive training on identifying, preventing mold
Fort Stewart leaders receive training on identifying, preventing mold
THE News at 4:30
Temporary service changes begin today for Chatham Area Transit
THE News at 4:30
Georgians buy Powerball tickets ahead of $1 billion jackpot