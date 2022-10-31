Sky Cams
Spooky spectacles in Savannah: Where to find houses decorated for Halloween 🎃

Happy Halloween
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, you will see kids and some adults dressed head to toe in their creative costumes.

But you will also notice some decorated houses all around the Coastal Empire.

At a home on 45th Street, near Guckenheimer Park, a shipwreck has taken over the front yard. This is just one of the houses in the Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent Home Owners Association contest this year.

Trick-or-treating is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight. The Chatham Crescent Neighborhood has made it easy to map out houses that are decorated while you’re out tonight.

If you do come out to look at the houses, they are raising funds for St. Jude this year. Remember if you are going to drive around in search of these spooky scenes, be careful of the kids.

Another fun house to look at is in Georgetown. You won’t want to miss the house on King George Boulevard, near Georgetown Elementary School.

The creativity that goes into this display is crazy.

