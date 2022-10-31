Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

World Series rainout, Astros-Phillies to play Game 3 Tuesday

The field is covered with the threat of rain before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between...
The field is covered with the threat of rain before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Philadelphia.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1.

The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear.

The teams worked out on the field before the tarp was put down around 5 p.m., about three hours before the scheduled first pitch.

Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night. Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.

After two games in Houston, the World Series had moved to Philly for Monday night and the Astros were set to send right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. against Phillies righty Noah Syndergaard.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said McCullers would remain the starter for Game 3 if there was a rainout. There was no immediate indication if Syndergaard would pitch for the Phillies.

The Astros had not named a Game 4 starter and the Phillies were going with lefty Ranger Suárez.

The Phillies clinched the NL Championship Series with a win against San Diego on a rainy, gusty Sunday. The Phillies famously won the 2008 World Series with a Game 5 victory that took three days to complete because of heavy rain.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians...
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.
Port Wentworth farmers ready to sell due to industrial development
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson was fired this week. We learned he was arrested...
Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting

Latest News

Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks