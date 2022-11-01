Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that injured 1 male

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, leaving one male injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 7:10 a.m., deputies responded to the Holiday Inn Express at 35 Bluffton Road, in Bluffton, for a gunshot victim.

One male was found with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Motorists traveling in the area of Bluffton Road and the businesses along the Bluffton Road corridor can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 843.524.2777 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.

