Bulloch Co. commissioners voted to pass new benefits plan for county employees

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Cities and counties everywhere find themselves competing for good employees. It can turn into a bidding war when it comes to benefits.

Tuesday, Bulloch County commissioners voted to pass a new plan for their staff.

County leaders say they have to find the happy medium of an attractive benefits plan for employees and one that’s affordable for taxpayers.

A quick vote gives more than 600 county employees access to a retirement plan through the Association of County Commissions of Georgia. It’s the plan recommended by an employee committee after more than a year of study.

They’ve heard from representatives who came and showed the advantages and disadvantages. County leaders say benefits like retirement plans can be the difference in attracting and retaining staff in a highly competitive marketplace.

“Hopefully, if we can offer better benefits than other counties, then we can retain the employees we do have,” said County Commission Chair Roy Thompson.

Despite the months of research, Thompson says his biggest worry is implementing a plan that taxpayers must eventually subsidize to get employees what they were promised.

