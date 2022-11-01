Sky Cams
Claxton High School Tigers to play final football game at Pecan Grove

Pecan Grove
Pecan Grove(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night will mark the end of an era for Claxton High School’s football team.

The Tigers are set to play their last regular season game at the Pecan Grove – a venue that’s been part of the school’s history since the 1940′s.

76 years. That’s how long Pecan Grove has been home to Claxton High School football.

The school is planning a special halftime ceremony during Friday’s game to say goodbye.

Claxton High School will welcome back alumni dating all the way back to the 40′s.

They will be recognized during a ceremony that will showcase the generations of students, athletes, and performers that have called Pecan Grove home.

There will also be artwork and commemorative clothing raffled off.

School leaders say the ceremony will be bittersweet.

“It’s beloved in our community. It’s also hard to say goodbye to it. We do plan for our soccer team to continue competing in the Pecan Grove and our flag football team. So, we’re not saying goodbye to the Pecan Grove. There are still some good moments to have. But it’ll be tough. It’ll be a transition,” said Evans County Schools Communications Coordinator Mari Moss.

The team plans to move to a new facility next season.

You can catch the sendoff to Pecan Grove when the Tiger’s take on Bryan County High School Friday night at 7:30.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

