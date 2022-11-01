Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Claxton Police officially move into new headquarters

Claxton Police
Claxton Police(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton police were busy today moving into their new headquarters.

The department received funding from a local nonprofit to build the 2 and a half million-dollar facility.

Officers say the new building will give them more security better access to parts of the city and a new courtroom.

Claxton’s police chief says his officers are ready to start work at the new headquarters.

“We are extremely thankful. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for any department to experience something like this and we’re extremely thankful and grateful for the opportunity that they’ve provided us,” Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland said.

Claxton’s mayor says the nonprofit’s name will be revealed at a dedication ceremony later this month.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer
Savannah Police searching for man wanted for shooting at officers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians...
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Evans County voters will vote on sales tax aimed at funding capital projects
Evans County voters will vote on sales tax aimed at funding capital projects
Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
THE News at 5
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia
THE News at 4:30
Tickets are on sale for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars