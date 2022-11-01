Claxton Police officially move into new headquarters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton police were busy today moving into their new headquarters.

The department received funding from a local nonprofit to build the 2 and a half million-dollar facility.

Officers say the new building will give them more security better access to parts of the city and a new courtroom.

Claxton’s police chief says his officers are ready to start work at the new headquarters.

“We are extremely thankful. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for any department to experience something like this and we’re extremely thankful and grateful for the opportunity that they’ve provided us,” Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland said.

Claxton’s mayor says the nonprofit’s name will be revealed at a dedication ceremony later this month.

