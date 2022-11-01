Evans County voters will vote on sales tax aimed at funding capital projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County voters will see the question at the end of their ballot.

It’ll ask whether the county should continue imposing a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or SPLOST.

It’s a one percent sales tax in Evans County that leaders say is nothing new.

“It’s been here as long as I can remember, and the new SPLOST, the one that is on the ballot, is a continuation of the one that we are in now,” Vice Chair, Evans County Board of Commissioners Pratt Lockwood said.

Evans County voters have approved SPLOST programs in the past. The money would go towards improving county buildings, vehicles, and other projects.

Commissioners say it’s a way to keep the county’s millage rate low.

“Without that money, we’ve got to go back and raise the millage rate to receive that money. So we’re able to do a lot of things with it that we wouldn’t normally be able to do without raising the millage rate,” Lockwood said.

The bulk of the money the tax generates would go to the county with cities like Claxton Hagan and Daisy getting a share.

Evans County voters approved a similar tax for transportation projects during the May primaries.

Commissioners say if this ballot measure is approved no new taxes would be imposed just continued.

“It’s not a new tax. You’ve been paying it for the last 15 years. You just might not have understood how it was in the paper by what the law says you have to put in,” Lockwood said.

Voters must decide whether to continue county SPLOST programs every 6 years. Commissioners say the vote to get the measure on the ballot was unanimous.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.