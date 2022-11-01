Foggy through the morning commute, warm afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dense patchy fog will be around during the morning commute, give yourself a little extra time if you can!

Tuesday morning will once again be warm with temperatures starting out in the lower 60s for many communities. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day out of the next week, with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. A weak front will move in, but no rain will fall with it. Temperatures will still be mild for the evening, with 60s around after sunset.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 1.3′ 8:28AM I 8.1′ 2:57PM I 1.3′ 9:25PM

Temperatures return to the mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs Wednesday afternoon through the end of the work week. Other than a slim chance of rain along the coast on Wednesday, plan on a dry start to November. Morning temperatures will be slightly cooler starting Wednesday morning, with mid to upper 50s more common each morning to close out the work week.

The weekend will be mostly dry again with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night!

Tropical weather update: Tropical Storm Lisa continues to move west toward Belize, where it could make landfall as a Category One hurricane during the second half of the work week.

There is another area of potential development northeast of Bermuda with a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days. Neither storm will impact the United States.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

