Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jasper Co. election leaders pleased with new early voting system

(wcjb)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s first midterm using the new early voting system is more than halfway done.

Jasper County election leaders are pleased not just with voter turnout, but voter attitude as well as they say most people coming to cast a ballot are excited to do so.

”The feedback has been good, they’re complimenting the ladies on their personalities and the process of getting them in and out and not having to wait long,” Director, Jasper County Board of Elections Jeanine Bostick said.

this is the first general election under a new early voting system throughout South Carolina, and in Jasper County they believe it’s been a change for the better.

”I think that voters enjoy it because they don’t have to give us a reason why they’re casting their votes early, so I really like the new process.”

As of Tuesday morning, she’s not just pleased with the new system but the amount of voters using it as well.

”The percentage is about 11%, over 2800 voters have voted early thus far.”

If you’re looking to cast a ballot before Election Day in Jasper County you can do so at either of the polling locations there’s one in Ridgeland and one in Hardeeville every day up through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians...
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.
Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer
Savannah Police searching for man wanted for shooting at officers
Police in Georgia said three high school students were among four killed in a rollover crash...
Police: 3 high school students among 4 killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Diesel fuel shortage
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Rincon man found guilty after killing whistleblower who exposed multi-million-dollar scheme
Rep. Carl Gilliard
Rep. Carl Gilliard selected as Grand Marshal for Savannah’s 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Four charged in national coronavirus fraud scheme, one stationed at Shaw Air Force Base