Jasper Co. election leaders pleased with new early voting system

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s first midterm using the new early voting system is more than halfway done.

Jasper County election leaders are pleased not just with voter turnout, but voter attitude as well as they say most people coming to cast a ballot are excited to do so.

”The feedback has been good, they’re complimenting the ladies on their personalities and the process of getting them in and out and not having to wait long,” Director, Jasper County Board of Elections Jeanine Bostick said.

this is the first general election under a new early voting system throughout South Carolina, and in Jasper County they believe it’s been a change for the better.

”I think that voters enjoy it because they don’t have to give us a reason why they’re casting their votes early, so I really like the new process.”

As of Tuesday morning, she’s not just pleased with the new system but the amount of voters using it as well.

”The percentage is about 11%, over 2800 voters have voted early thus far.”

If you’re looking to cast a ballot before Election Day in Jasper County you can do so at either of the polling locations there’s one in Ridgeland and one in Hardeeville every day up through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. through 6 p.m.

