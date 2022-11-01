Parents, kids celebrate Halloween at trunk-or-treat event in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - On the night of Halloween, kids in Bryan County took their spooky baskets and costumes to Henderson Park for one thing...

“Because I can get candy,” said Savian Smith.

“Getting candy,” said twin sisters.

“I like candy.”

That was Dash but we also had some princesses...

“I am a nunja...a nunja?”

A ninja and a firefighter...

“He is all about fire trucks and ambulances so it’s what he wanted to be,” said Chelsea Jones.

Some families even followed their own theme like the Incredibles!

“That’s Jack Jack.”

“I am like a killer clown but you can call me any kind of clown.”

And the one that wanted to be different.

This is the first time in several years since Bryan County Emergency Services has been able to have the event.

“It’s our first year taking him trick or treating because he’s only two.″

With a weekend full of trunk or treating...

“Glow sticks...I got lots of gum.”

Plus what the kids got tonight...

“I don’t know...I don’t know what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna be at the dentist office if we don’t put it away.”

It’s made for a successful Halloween night.

“Happy Halloween!”

